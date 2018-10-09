All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2201 Jamie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2201 Jamie Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:40 PM

2201 Jamie Drive

2201 Jamie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2201 Jamie Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great half duplex home at a corner lot. New carpets and fresh paint. Extremely clean and maintained. Has 3 rooms and 2 full baths. Huge family room with wood burning fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Decorative lights in all rooms and every room has ceiling fans. Great neighborhood and is conveniently located close to HWY 190 and 78. GISD and has choice of schools. Huge backyard with wooden fence. Carport for parking car in alley. It also has a small storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Jamie Drive have any available units?
2201 Jamie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Jamie Drive have?
Some of 2201 Jamie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Jamie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Jamie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Jamie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Jamie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2201 Jamie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Jamie Drive offers parking.
Does 2201 Jamie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Jamie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Jamie Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Jamie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Jamie Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Jamie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Jamie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Jamie Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District