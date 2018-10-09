2201 Jamie Drive

Great half duplex home at a corner lot. New carpets and fresh paint. Extremely clean and maintained. Has 3 rooms and 2 full baths. Huge family room with wood burning fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Decorative lights in all rooms and every room has ceiling fans. Great neighborhood and is conveniently located close to HWY 190 and 78. GISD and has choice of schools. Huge backyard with wooden fence. Carport for parking car in alley. It also has a small storage area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
