2201 Jamie Drive

Amenities

dishwasher carport ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities carport parking

Great half duplex home at a corner lot. New carpets and fresh paint. Extremely clean and maintained. Has 3 rooms and 2 full baths. Huge family room with wood burning fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Decorative lights in all rooms and every room has ceiling fans. Great neighborhood and is conveniently located close to HWY 190 and 78. GISD and has choice of schools. Huge backyard with wooden fence. Carport for parking car in alley. It also has a small storage area.