2154 Mcintosh Drive

Amenities
Available April 10th or sooner. No Housing Vouchers. Great open floor plan offering four bedrooms and a office or library, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, spacious master bedroom, garden tub, separate stand up shower, bay window, open kitchen, wood floors in dining area, skylights, lots of natural lighting, separate utility room. Home includes fresh two tone paint, new carpet, new stove, microwave and dishwasher will be installed. pet on a case by case bases no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities.