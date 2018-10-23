All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2154 Mcintosh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2154 Mcintosh Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 8:51 AM

2154 Mcintosh Drive

2154 Mcintosh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2154 Mcintosh Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Castlewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available April 10th or sooner. No Housing Vouchers. Great open floor plan offering four bedrooms and a office or library, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, spacious master bedroom, garden tub, separate stand up shower, bay window, open kitchen, wood floors in dining area, skylights, lots of natural lighting, separate utility room. Home includes fresh two tone paint, new carpet, new stove, microwave and dishwasher will be installed. pet on a case by case bases no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 Mcintosh Drive have any available units?
2154 Mcintosh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2154 Mcintosh Drive have?
Some of 2154 Mcintosh Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 Mcintosh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2154 Mcintosh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 Mcintosh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 Mcintosh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2154 Mcintosh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2154 Mcintosh Drive offers parking.
Does 2154 Mcintosh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 Mcintosh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 Mcintosh Drive have a pool?
No, 2154 Mcintosh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2154 Mcintosh Drive have accessible units?
No, 2154 Mcintosh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 Mcintosh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 Mcintosh Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District