Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a corner lot on a quiet street with easy access to freeways and downtown Garland! Nice sized bedrooms, large living room with vaulted ceiling, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. 2 car garage and extra fenced in parking. Clean and move in ready!!! Pets Welcome! Do not disturb the tenants.