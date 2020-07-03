212 Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled and ready for occupancy. Updated with new kitchen cabinets, granite, appliances, flooring. Living room features wood burning fireplace and built ins. Open dining off kitchen with updated lighting. Large bedrooms with new carpet, and ceiling fans. All new bathrooms including tile, bathtub, shower and vanities. Fresh paint in neutral colors throughout. Large backyard will have new fence. Perfect opportunity to live in a move in ready home. Easy access to shopping, dining and access to freeways.