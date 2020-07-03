All apartments in Garland
212 Washington Street

212 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 Washington Street, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled and ready for occupancy. Updated with new kitchen cabinets, granite, appliances, flooring. Living room features wood burning fireplace and built ins. Open dining off kitchen with updated lighting. Large bedrooms with new carpet, and ceiling fans. All new bathrooms including tile, bathtub, shower and vanities. Fresh paint in neutral colors throughout. Large backyard will have new fence. Perfect opportunity to live in a move in ready home. Easy access to shopping, dining and access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Washington Street have any available units?
212 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Washington Street have?
Some of 212 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 212 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 Washington Street offers parking.
Does 212 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 212 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 212 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.

