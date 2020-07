Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Cute and cozy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home that features granite countertops, travertine backsplash, large dining area, large living room with wood burning fireplace, good sized backyard and carport in back driveway. Nice stainless steel refrigerator and washer and dryer already in place. Come on out and take a look!