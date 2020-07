Amenities

Solid 3-2 value in Garland. Near Miller and Dairy, easy access to 635, Garland Rd. Wood plank floors in all rooms except tile floors in baths. Lofted living room ceiling, and wood burning brick fireplace. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living room. Galley kitchen with laundry behind pantry. New dishwasher. Bedrooms surprisingly roomy. Private fence backyard. Garland ISD offers choice of schools. Sorry, no vouchers.