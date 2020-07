Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan, well-maintained with no carpet. It's nestled in the quiet Oakridge subdivision, convenient to Duck Creek Golf Club. Centrally located between 190 and 635. LAWN CARE is included in rent! Two-car garage. No smoking, Pets case by case - well maintained clean home, looking for the perfect tenants to do the same.