Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful remodeled house with POOL! This house is very BRIGHT & SPACIOUS with fresh paint, new carpet and modern touches. All 4 Bedrooms and full bathrooms fully remodeled. Great size backyard with pool and covered PATIO is Great for outdoor activities. Great location, close to President George Bush Turnpike W and walking distance to park and grocery store. ACT QUICK, this house won't be on market for long!