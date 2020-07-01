All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1966 High Meadow Drive

1966 High Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1966 High Meadow Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
garage
Another listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse 2-story duplex off of Centerville Rd., this home is light and bright. Spacious living area features soaring ceilings, bay windows and fireplace with mantel. Kitchen boasts white oven, built-in microwave. Home features ceramic tile and 2 car garage. Convenient access to Hwy 66, 190, and 635.Rent: $1365.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 High Meadow Drive have any available units?
1966 High Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 High Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1966 High Meadow Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 High Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1966 High Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 High Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1966 High Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1966 High Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1966 High Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1966 High Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 High Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 High Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1966 High Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1966 High Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1966 High Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 High Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 High Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

