1966 High Meadow Drive

Another listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse 2-story duplex off of Centerville Rd., this home is light and bright. Spacious living area features soaring ceilings, bay windows and fireplace with mantel. Kitchen boasts white oven, built-in microwave. Home features ceramic tile and 2 car garage. Convenient access to Hwy 66, 190, and 635.Rent: $1365.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.