1929 Lake Front Tr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Stunning home with lake right on the backyard! Beautiful 1 story home with gorgeous lake views that will make you feel like resort style living. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer backsplash and overlooking the living room. Enjoy breathtaking view from the warm and inviting master bedroom. Sit back and spend the day watching movies in the cozy media room.Covered screened-in patio with gorgeous lake view keeps the bugs away while you relax. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful home which shows and looks like a model. Come see it before its gone!



$50 Non Refundable App Fee pr Adult 18 and Over

$235 One Time Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max



Amenities: Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher