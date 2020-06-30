All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:44 PM

1929 Lake Front Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Lake Front Trl, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Stunning home with lake right on the backyard! Beautiful 1 story home with gorgeous lake views that will make you feel like resort style living. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer backsplash and overlooking the living room. Enjoy breathtaking view from the warm and inviting master bedroom. Sit back and spend the day watching movies in the cozy media room.Covered screened-in patio with gorgeous lake view keeps the bugs away while you relax. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful home which shows and looks like a model. Come see it before its gone!

$50 Non Refundable App Fee pr Adult 18 and Over
$235 One Time Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Amenities: Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Lake Front Tr have any available units?
1929 Lake Front Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Lake Front Tr have?
Some of 1929 Lake Front Tr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Lake Front Tr currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Lake Front Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Lake Front Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 Lake Front Tr is pet friendly.
Does 1929 Lake Front Tr offer parking?
No, 1929 Lake Front Tr does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Lake Front Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Lake Front Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Lake Front Tr have a pool?
No, 1929 Lake Front Tr does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Lake Front Tr have accessible units?
No, 1929 Lake Front Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Lake Front Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 Lake Front Tr has units with dishwashers.

