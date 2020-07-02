1909 Geary Street

Amenities

A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and a cozy fireplace! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove with built-in microwave! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.