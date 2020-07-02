All apartments in Garland
1909 Geary Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:29 PM

1909 Geary Street

1909 Geary Street · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Geary Street, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and a cozy fireplace! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove with built-in microwave! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Geary Street have any available units?
1909 Geary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Geary Street have?
Some of 1909 Geary Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Geary Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Geary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Geary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Geary Street is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Geary Street offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Geary Street offers parking.
Does 1909 Geary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Geary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Geary Street have a pool?
No, 1909 Geary Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Geary Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 Geary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Geary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Geary Street does not have units with dishwashers.

