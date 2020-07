Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nicely updated 3-2-2 home in the Villages of Valley Creek. Fresh Paint. New Kitchen Appliances. New refrigerator included. New granite counter top. This fabulous home boasts an open floor plan with 18 inch ceramic tile and laminate wood floors. Many updates throughout! Backyard has tall privacy fence. So close to Firewheel Shopping, Restaurants and major freeway. Ready for move-in!

