1902 Northwind Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

For Rent! Great location close to Firewheel!! Adorable single story home on a quiet cul de sac street with new updated granite counter top in kitchen and both bathrooms. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Cozy wood burning fireplace, tons of natural light, new appliances, new hot water heater, new HVAC. Huge backyard with new fence, 2 car garage and carport. Near schools, train stations and freeways. Home is move in ready. No pet, non-smoking, no section 8 vouch allowed. Security Deposit $1600 and first month rent are due when application is approved by owner. Renter insurance is required. Preferred credit score 650 and higher, w Driver license photo. 2 year payroll check stubs.