All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1902 Northwind Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1902 Northwind Court
Last updated April 11 2020 at 8:26 AM

1902 Northwind Court

1902 Northwind Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1902 Northwind Court, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
For Rent! Great location close to Firewheel!! Adorable single story home on a quiet cul de sac street with new updated granite counter top in kitchen and both bathrooms. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Cozy wood burning fireplace, tons of natural light, new appliances, new hot water heater, new HVAC. Huge backyard with new fence, 2 car garage and carport. Near schools, train stations and freeways. Home is move in ready. No pet, non-smoking, no section 8 vouch allowed. Security Deposit $1600 and first month rent are due when application is approved by owner. Renter insurance is required. Preferred credit score 650 and higher, w Driver license photo. 2 year payroll check stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Northwind Court have any available units?
1902 Northwind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Northwind Court have?
Some of 1902 Northwind Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Northwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Northwind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Northwind Court pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Northwind Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1902 Northwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Northwind Court offers parking.
Does 1902 Northwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Northwind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Northwind Court have a pool?
No, 1902 Northwind Court does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Northwind Court have accessible units?
No, 1902 Northwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Northwind Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Northwind Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District