1902 Northwind Court

Amenities
For Rent! Great location close to Firewheel!! Adorable single story home on a quiet cul de sac street with new updated granite counter top in kitchen and both bathrooms. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Cozy wood burning fireplace, tons of natural light, new appliances, new hot water heater, new HVAC. Huge backyard with new fence, 2 car garage and carport. Near schools, train stations and freeways. Home is move in ready. No pet, non-smoking, no section 8 vouch allowed. Security Deposit $1600 and first month rent are due when application is approved by owner. Renter insurance is required. Preferred credit score 650 and higher, w Driver license photo. 2 year payroll check stubs.