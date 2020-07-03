All apartments in Garland
1902 Frances Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1902 Frances Drive

1902 Frances Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Frances Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Westwood

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, good size back yard. Pet friendly property. Close to highways, shopping, and schools.
Garland ISD
E - Freeman
M - Bussey
H - Garland

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1961

Lease Terms: 12 Months

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Frances Drive have any available units?
1902 Frances Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1902 Frances Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Frances Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Frances Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 Frances Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1902 Frances Drive offer parking?
No, 1902 Frances Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Frances Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Frances Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Frances Drive have a pool?
No, 1902 Frances Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Frances Drive have accessible units?
No, 1902 Frances Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Frances Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Frances Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Frances Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1902 Frances Drive has units with air conditioning.

