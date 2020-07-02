All apartments in Garland
1834 Andover Dr
1834 Andover Dr

1834 Andover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1834 Andover Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Axe

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL XMAS 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 92149

PETS NEGOTIABLE
HOUSE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE/RENT TO OWN OPTION

Open Houses
12/21 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
12/22 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
12/23 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

DESCRIPTION-
This Garland two-story offers an office, a loft, a fireplace, and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior and exterior paint, new vinyl plank flooring, and new carpet in select rooms. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.

FEATURES
3 beds 2 baths 2,136 sqft
Lot Size:7,910 sqft
Heating: Forced Air
FLOORING: Carpet, Laminate, Linoleum/Vinyl
Fenced Yard, Lawn
Attached Garage,2 Spaces
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92149
Property Id 92149

(RLNE4592636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

