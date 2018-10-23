All apartments in Garland
1818 Knob Hill Drive

Location

1818 Knob Hill Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This bright and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like vaulted ceilings and built in shelving, making it a great place to call home.  Some designer features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, wood look flooring and more! The kitchen includes all the major modern appliances, solid surface counter tops and ample crisp white cabinetry, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).  Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Knob Hill Drive have any available units?
1818 Knob Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Knob Hill Drive have?
Some of 1818 Knob Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Knob Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Knob Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Knob Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Knob Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Knob Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1818 Knob Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1818 Knob Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Knob Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Knob Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1818 Knob Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 1818 Knob Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1818 Knob Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Knob Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Knob Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

