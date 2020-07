Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very nice house close to the heart of Garland. Good sized bedrooms, master has 2 walk-in closets and attached full bath, ceiling fans in every room, fireplace, nice kitchen with peninsula cooktop and breakfast bar, large dining and living room. Backyard is spacious and has a nice large tree. New garage door and garage door opener.



My repairman is out there doing final finishes, all junk will be cleaned out for you.