Garland, TX
1802 Elm Creek Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:11 PM

1802 Elm Creek Drive

1802 Elm Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Elm Creek Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom plus study. Remodel in progress. New paint floor to ceiling, new floors, new hardware, lights, ceiling fans, faucets, outlets, switches and more. Convenient to Firewheel mall GB freeway, and hyw 78, Oversized corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

