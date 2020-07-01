3 bedroom plus study. Remodel in progress. New paint floor to ceiling, new floors, new hardware, lights, ceiling fans, faucets, outlets, switches and more. Convenient to Firewheel mall GB freeway, and hyw 78, Oversized corner lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1802 Elm Creek Drive have any available units?
1802 Elm Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Elm Creek Drive have?
Some of 1802 Elm Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Elm Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Elm Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.