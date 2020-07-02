Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1717 Warwick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1717 Warwick Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1717 Warwick Street
1717 Warwick Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1717 Warwick Street, Garland, TX 75044
Holford
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice House in Nice Area. Garage is converted to 2nd living area, additional 400 sqft, with AC. New 14 sheers AC system, inside and outside. Heat pump. No carpet, laminate wood or c-tile
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 Warwick Street have any available units?
1717 Warwick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1717 Warwick Street have?
Some of 1717 Warwick Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1717 Warwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Warwick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Warwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Warwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1717 Warwick Street offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Warwick Street offers parking.
Does 1717 Warwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Warwick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Warwick Street have a pool?
No, 1717 Warwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Warwick Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 Warwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Warwick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Warwick Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District