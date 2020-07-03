1704 Quail Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meticulously maintained recently updated fantastic half duplex home in sought after Country Brook subdivision, just minutes from Firewheel Mall and George Bush Tollway. Impressive Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Laminate Flooring, Custom track lighting and Faux Wood Blinds. MasterBedroom Downstairs, two additional bedrooms up, plus spacious Loft. Beautiful kitchen with eat-in bar and dinning area, LARGE Refrigerator and Washer Dryer Are Included ( as additional to the house with no repairs ). Covered Patio overlooking well cared backyard with mature tree, 1 Car garage with additional driveway. All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Pets case by case.