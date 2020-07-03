All apartments in Garland
1704 Quail Run Drive

1704 Quail Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Quail Run Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained recently updated fantastic half duplex home in sought after Country Brook subdivision, just minutes from Firewheel Mall and George Bush Tollway. Impressive Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Laminate Flooring, Custom track lighting and Faux Wood Blinds. MasterBedroom Downstairs, two additional bedrooms up, plus spacious Loft. Beautiful kitchen with eat-in bar and dinning area, LARGE Refrigerator and Washer Dryer Are Included ( as additional to the house with no repairs ). Covered Patio overlooking well cared backyard with mature tree, 1 Car garage with additional driveway. All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

