1700 Bardfield Avenue

Virtual tour available! Spacious home with an open floor plan, formals, garden room, over sized master, and attached two car garage. The backyard is fenced and features a workshop or storage room. Ready for immediate move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
