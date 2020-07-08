All apartments in Garland
1700 Bardfield Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020

1700 Bardfield Avenue

1700 Bardfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Bardfield Avenue, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Virtual tour available! Spacious home with an open floor plan, formals, garden room, over sized master, and attached two car garage. The backyard is fenced and features a workshop or storage room. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Bardfield Avenue have any available units?
1700 Bardfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Bardfield Avenue have?
Some of 1700 Bardfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Bardfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Bardfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Bardfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Bardfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1700 Bardfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Bardfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1700 Bardfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Bardfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Bardfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1700 Bardfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Bardfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1700 Bardfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Bardfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Bardfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

