Beautiful house with convenience location, fresh interior two-tone paint. The kitchen features new granite countertops with an island, new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and range. The living room has a cozy fireplace. The master boasts ensuite with dual vanity, separate shower and tub, and a spacious closet. The private, fenced-in backyard with a covered patio is great for outdoor entertaining. Close to shopping, dining, and highways.