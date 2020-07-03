Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1530 Toyah Creek Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Garland, TX
1530 Toyah Creek Ln
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:24 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1530 Toyah Creek Ln
1530 Toyah Creek Lane
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1530 Toyah Creek Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom home in Garland! - Beautiful home close to fire wheel town center. Tenant occupied until 12-31
(RLNE5357509)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 Toyah Creek Ln have any available units?
1530 Toyah Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1530 Toyah Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Toyah Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Toyah Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Toyah Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Toyah Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 1530 Toyah Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Toyah Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Toyah Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Toyah Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 1530 Toyah Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Toyah Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 1530 Toyah Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Toyah Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Toyah Creek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Toyah Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Toyah Creek Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
