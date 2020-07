Amenities

No carpet, high ceiling with the master downstairs and two extra bedrooms upstairs, the design adds convenience, preserves privacy and great view The master is extra spacious with adjoining bath and large walking closet. There’s a large family room with fireplace. 5 Minutes away from main highways, shopping centers, restaurants, 20 minutes from Downtown Dallas & Surrounding areas.Must see! Furniture was from previous.