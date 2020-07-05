All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1505 IROQUOIS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1505 IROQUOIS Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:24 PM

1505 IROQUOIS Drive

1505 Iroquois Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1505 Iroquois Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5-2.5 bath near to Broadway and Centerville. Nicely done WOOD floors in entry, living room, and all 5 bedrooms
ceramic tile for flooring in the baths, laundry & kitchen. Kitchen an eat in eating area and features GRANITE counter tops with a gas stove top in an island. Kitchen is open to the living den with a fireplace, build in wine cooler and access to the back yard. Flexible floor plan in that 2 bedrooms are near to the kitchen and could be used as bedrooms or as an office. The laundry room is between the kitchen and the attached 2 car garage, near to a fenced back yard. Any and all information contained here in to be verified by the buyer to the buyer satisfaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 IROQUOIS Drive have any available units?
1505 IROQUOIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 IROQUOIS Drive have?
Some of 1505 IROQUOIS Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 IROQUOIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 IROQUOIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 IROQUOIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 IROQUOIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1505 IROQUOIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 IROQUOIS Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 IROQUOIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 IROQUOIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 IROQUOIS Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 IROQUOIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 IROQUOIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 IROQUOIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 IROQUOIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 IROQUOIS Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District