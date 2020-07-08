1501 Wagon Wheel Rd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Well maintained home in Garland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to President Bush Turnpike in the Garland ISD! This house is a must see!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.