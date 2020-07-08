All apartments in Garland
1501 Wagon Wheel Rd
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:07 PM

1501 Wagon Wheel Rd

1501 Wagon Wheel Road · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Wagon Wheel Road, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home in Garland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to President Bush Turnpike in the Garland ISD! This house is a must see!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

