All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1426 Buena Vista Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1426 Buena Vista Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:33 PM

1426 Buena Vista Avenue

1426 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1426 Buena Vista Avenue, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home in this charming house located on a corner lot! Wonderful hardwood floors welcome you into the spacious living room, with wood beamed, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, lots of cabinets, and opens to the living room. Master bedroom has access to the patio and pool. Enjoy those hot summer days in the gorgeous pool. Make this house your home today!Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Buena Vista Avenue have any available units?
1426 Buena Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Buena Vista Avenue have?
Some of 1426 Buena Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Buena Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Buena Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Buena Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Buena Vista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Buena Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 1426 Buena Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1426 Buena Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Buena Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Buena Vista Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1426 Buena Vista Avenue has a pool.
Does 1426 Buena Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1426 Buena Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Buena Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Buena Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District