1426 Buena Vista Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make yourself at home in this charming house located on a corner lot! Wonderful hardwood floors welcome you into the spacious living room, with wood beamed, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, lots of cabinets, and opens to the living room. Master bedroom has access to the patio and pool. Enjoy those hot summer days in the gorgeous pool.

