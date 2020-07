Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WELL ESTABLISHED GARLAND NEIGHBORHOOD WITH 4-5 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHROOMS, NO CARPET IN THIS HOME. LARGE LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE, BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GAS STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERS AND BREAKFAST NOOK. LARGE MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET, 3RD BEDROOM COULD BE A SECOND MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM. 2ND LIVING AREA COULD BE A 5TH LARGE BEDROOM, GAME RM OR LIVING AREA, GREAT FOR LARGE FAMILY GATHERINGS. NICE BACKYARD WITH STORAGE SHED. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.