Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom home in Shores of Eastern Hills subdivision. This large home has a lovely open kitchen concept with high ceilings throughout. All of the bedrooms are great in size, master bedroom located downstairs, and a backyard great for entertainment! Conveniently located near major highways, dining, shopping centers and so much more.