Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed room, 2 full bath and one car garage with additional parking on the driveway. It has spacious living room with open floor plan with large dining room and architectural design. Large Backyard is beautifully kept with pecan tree and covered patio. Ideal for family gathering and kids to play safely. Property is located in highly sought after Saturn Estates. Near stores and shopping, schools and LBJ Freeway ( I 635 )