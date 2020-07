Amenities

Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath Bungalow in Garland in a secluded and tranquil neighborhood next to Central Park. House has hardwood floors with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Home has a large gated back yard, with an open deck and fire pit. The front of the house has a screened in porch.