All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1321 Kilkee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1321 Kilkee Court
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:10 PM

1321 Kilkee Court

1321 Kilkee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1321 Kilkee Court, Garland, TX 75044
Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the highly desirable Greens subdivision, this home is convenient to almost everything! Sachse, Murphy, Firewheel Mall and Firewheel Golf Course are just around the corner. What isn't right in the neighborhood can be easily reached by a short drive on the Bush Tollway. The home is beautiful and has been lovingly maintained. The owners have installed energy efficient windows, radiant barrier in the attic along with extra insulation and a 16+ seer HVAC system. Weatherized seals have been added around doors and windows. A bonus to you in the form of lower utility costs! All information and measurements are deemed reliable, but are not guaranteed. Tenants and agents should verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Kilkee Court have any available units?
1321 Kilkee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Kilkee Court have?
Some of 1321 Kilkee Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Kilkee Court currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Kilkee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Kilkee Court pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Kilkee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1321 Kilkee Court offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Kilkee Court offers parking.
Does 1321 Kilkee Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 Kilkee Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Kilkee Court have a pool?
No, 1321 Kilkee Court does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Kilkee Court have accessible units?
No, 1321 Kilkee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Kilkee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Kilkee Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District