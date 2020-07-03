1321 Kilkee Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the highly desirable Greens subdivision, this home is convenient to almost everything! Sachse, Murphy, Firewheel Mall and Firewheel Golf Course are just around the corner. What isn't right in the neighborhood can be easily reached by a short drive on the Bush Tollway. The home is beautiful and has been lovingly maintained. The owners have installed energy efficient windows, radiant barrier in the attic along with extra insulation and a 16+ seer HVAC system. Weatherized seals have been added around doors and windows. A bonus to you in the form of lower utility costs! All information and measurements are deemed reliable, but are not guaranteed. Tenants and agents should verify.