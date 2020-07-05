1318 Merrimac

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath house in Garland - Property Id: 70312



Available for rent or Owner Finance, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a very nice neighborhood in garland. It has a laundry room, Back Yard, shed, and 2 car garage.



Requirements before viewing this house are as follows:

1.) Rent is $1600 per month, tenant must earn at least three times of the monthly rent.

2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit($1600)

3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months

4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)

5.) NO evictions

6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies)

7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $500 for pet security deposit.



If you are qualified for the above criteria and would like to schedule for a viewing, please text 214-929-7611 to inquire more,



Owner finance is also available with 15k down

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70312

