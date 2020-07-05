All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:07 AM

1318 Merrimac

1318 Merrimac Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Merrimac Trail, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath house in Garland - Property Id: 70312

Available for rent or Owner Finance, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a very nice neighborhood in garland. It has a laundry room, Back Yard, shed, and 2 car garage.

Requirements before viewing this house are as follows:
1.) Rent is $1600 per month, tenant must earn at least three times of the monthly rent.
2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit($1600)
3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months
4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)
5.) NO evictions
6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies)
7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $500 for pet security deposit.

If you are qualified for the above criteria and would like to schedule for a viewing, please text 214-929-7611 to inquire more,

Owner finance is also available with 15k down
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70312
Property Id 70312

(RLNE4792256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Merrimac have any available units?
1318 Merrimac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Merrimac have?
Some of 1318 Merrimac's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Merrimac currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Merrimac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Merrimac pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Merrimac is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Merrimac offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Merrimac offers parking.
Does 1318 Merrimac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Merrimac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Merrimac have a pool?
No, 1318 Merrimac does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Merrimac have accessible units?
No, 1318 Merrimac does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Merrimac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 Merrimac has units with dishwashers.

