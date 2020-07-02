All apartments in Garland
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:44 PM

1309 Riley Drive

1309 Riley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Riley Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage one story house built in 2006, Huge living room, master bedroom is separated from 3 guest bedrooms, ceiling fans in living room and Master bedroom, laminate wood floors in living room and all bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen, dinning room and two bathrooms, no carpet in the house, super clean. Huge backyard with covered patio, Cul-De-Sac location with extended long drive way in front of garage and huge open space by end of the street in front of the house for extra parking spaces., near Firewheel Mall and easy access to HW 78 and 190 Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

