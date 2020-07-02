1309 Riley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage one story house built in 2006, Huge living room, master bedroom is separated from 3 guest bedrooms, ceiling fans in living room and Master bedroom, laminate wood floors in living room and all bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen, dinning room and two bathrooms, no carpet in the house, super clean. Huge backyard with covered patio, Cul-De-Sac location with extended long drive way in front of garage and huge open space by end of the street in front of the house for extra parking spaces., near Firewheel Mall and easy access to HW 78 and 190 Turnpike.