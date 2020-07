Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Location! Location! Location! Enjoy luxury living at this Beautiful home in superb Oaks at Stoney Creek. Light and Bright, Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. The 3 living areas and media room compliment just how great this home is! Oversize, 3 car garage, lush backyard with covered patio, and luxurious updates throughout home. Why settle for a cramped apartment when you can live like royalty in this home! This is a must see!