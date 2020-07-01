All apartments in Garland
1209 High Country Dr

Location

1209 High Country Drive, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes laminate flooring and ceramic tile for very easy cleaning, freshly painted walls and a brick fireplace in the living room, central heat/air, WD connections, appliances, a big fenced-in backyard and more. The house offers a perfect location minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment, plus easy access to local schools including Hillside Academy for Excellence and Garland Alternative Education. Just minutes from outdoor fun at Lake Ray Hubbard! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 High Country Dr have any available units?
1209 High Country Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 High Country Dr have?
Some of 1209 High Country Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 High Country Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1209 High Country Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 High Country Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 High Country Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1209 High Country Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1209 High Country Dr offers parking.
Does 1209 High Country Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 High Country Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 High Country Dr have a pool?
No, 1209 High Country Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1209 High Country Dr have accessible units?
No, 1209 High Country Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 High Country Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 High Country Dr has units with dishwashers.

