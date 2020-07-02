1206 Lochness Lane

Amenities
Just in time for entertaining or relaxing in the sparkling diving pool! Screened in patio with two ceiling fans overlook pool. Wonderful home! Engineered hardwood floors, Plantation shutters, nice trim. Large, centrally located family room has fireplace with gas starter. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Jennaire cook top, lots of counter and cabinet space, big pantry and is open to second living area. Refrigerator stays. Large wet bar with granite counter tops. Pretty formal dining room would be great study. Big master suite has beautifully remodeled master bath, over sized shower and separate tub, his and her closets. Large trees in front. Very close to school.
Owner provides pool maintenance.