Garland, TX
1206 Lochness Lane
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:02 PM

1206 Lochness Lane

Location

1206 Lochness Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just in time for entertaining or relaxing in the sparkling diving pool! Screened in patio with two ceiling fans overlook pool. Wonderful home! Engineered hardwood floors, Plantation shutters, nice trim. Large, centrally located family room has fireplace with gas starter. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Jennaire cook top, lots of counter and cabinet space, big pantry and is open to second living area. Refrigerator stays. Large wet bar with granite counter tops. Pretty formal dining room would be great study. Big master suite has beautifully remodeled master bath, over sized shower and separate tub, his and her closets. Large trees in front. Very close to school.
Owner provides pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Lochness Lane have any available units?
1206 Lochness Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Lochness Lane have?
Some of 1206 Lochness Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Lochness Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Lochness Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Lochness Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Lochness Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1206 Lochness Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Lochness Lane offers parking.
Does 1206 Lochness Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Lochness Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Lochness Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1206 Lochness Lane has a pool.
Does 1206 Lochness Lane have accessible units?
No, 1206 Lochness Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Lochness Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Lochness Lane has units with dishwashers.

