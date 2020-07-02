All apartments in Garland
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:22 AM

1206 Alamo Lane

1206 Alamo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Alamo Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows

Amenities

PERFECT HOME FOR LEASE!!! Located in Northwood Estates, this ready to move in 3-bedroom 2 bath house is a place to call home. Freshly painted both inside and outside, with new blinds; both bathrooms have been completely updated, kitchen has been updated with new granite countertops, huge dining room and living room for entertaining guests, bedrooms and living area has new window shutters. All wood flooring with refinished original hardwood floors in living area, hallway and bedrooms. New wood laminate flooring in kitchen and dining area, kitchen has a new dual sink installed, with stainless steel appliances. New electrical control box installed. Large backyard with 2 storage sheds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Alamo Lane have any available units?
1206 Alamo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Alamo Lane have?
Some of 1206 Alamo Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Alamo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Alamo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Alamo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Alamo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1206 Alamo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Alamo Lane offers parking.
Does 1206 Alamo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Alamo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Alamo Lane have a pool?
No, 1206 Alamo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Alamo Lane have accessible units?
No, 1206 Alamo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Alamo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Alamo Lane has units with dishwashers.

