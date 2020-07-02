1206 Alamo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PERFECT HOME FOR LEASE!!! Located in Northwood Estates, this ready to move in 3-bedroom 2 bath house is a place to call home. Freshly painted both inside and outside, with new blinds; both bathrooms have been completely updated, kitchen has been updated with new granite countertops, huge dining room and living room for entertaining guests, bedrooms and living area has new window shutters. All wood flooring with refinished original hardwood floors in living area, hallway and bedrooms. New wood laminate flooring in kitchen and dining area, kitchen has a new dual sink installed, with stainless steel appliances. New electrical control box installed. Large backyard with 2 storage sheds.