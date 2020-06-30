All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1121 Clinton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1121 Clinton
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:54 AM

1121 Clinton

1121 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1121 Clinton Street, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1121 Clinton Available 05/08/20 Affordable duplex in Garland ISD! - SMALL AFFORDABLE DUPLEX IN NICE AREA. CALL TO VIEW TODAY! GARLAND ISD
Lawn care included.

(RLNE5693192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Clinton have any available units?
1121 Clinton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1121 Clinton currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Clinton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Clinton pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Clinton is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Clinton offer parking?
No, 1121 Clinton does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Clinton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Clinton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Clinton have a pool?
No, 1121 Clinton does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Clinton have accessible units?
No, 1121 Clinton does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Clinton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Clinton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Clinton have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Clinton does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District