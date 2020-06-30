Rent Calculator
1121 Clinton
1121 Clinton Street
No Longer Available
Location
1121 Clinton Street, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1121 Clinton Available 05/08/20 Affordable duplex in Garland ISD! - SMALL AFFORDABLE DUPLEX IN NICE AREA. CALL TO VIEW TODAY! GARLAND ISD
Lawn care included.
(RLNE5693192)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Clinton have any available units?
1121 Clinton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1121 Clinton currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Clinton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Clinton pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Clinton is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Clinton offer parking?
No, 1121 Clinton does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Clinton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Clinton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Clinton have a pool?
No, 1121 Clinton does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Clinton have accessible units?
No, 1121 Clinton does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Clinton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Clinton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Clinton have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Clinton does not have units with air conditioning.
