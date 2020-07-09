Freshly remodeled three bedroom two bath home in Garland. This home has all new flooring and fresh paint inside and out. Home features a brand new air conditioning system to keep you cool during Texas summers. Both bathrooms have been have been completely redone with all new everything. backyard is spacious with a large shed for storage. NO PETS. This home is for sale as well as for lease. For sale MLS#14326949
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 S 2nd Street have any available units?
105 S 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 105 S 2nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 S 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.