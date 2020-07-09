All apartments in Garland
105 S 2nd Street

105 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 South 2nd Street, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly remodeled three bedroom two bath home in Garland. This home has all new flooring and fresh paint inside and out. Home features a brand new air conditioning system to keep you cool during Texas summers. Both bathrooms have been have been completely redone with all new everything. backyard is spacious with a large shed for storage. NO PETS. This home is for sale as well as for lease. For sale MLS#14326949

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 S 2nd Street have any available units?
105 S 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 105 S 2nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 S 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 S 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 105 S 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 S 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 105 S 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 S 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 105 S 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 S 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 105 S 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 S 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.

