105 S 2nd Street

Freshly remodeled three bedroom two bath home in Garland. This home has all new flooring and fresh paint inside and out. Home features a brand new air conditioning system to keep you cool during Texas summers. Both bathrooms have been have been completely redone with all new everything. backyard is spacious with a large shed for storage. NO PETS. This home is for sale as well as for lease. For sale MLS#14326949