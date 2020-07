Amenities

This fabulous property is located in North Garland approx 1 mile from the new Firewheel Mall and 190 George Bush Hwy. The house includes many amenities such as garden tub with separate shower, walk-in closets, built in China cabinet, covered patio with additional uncovered patio space, office, game room. Lovely landscape, beautiful living area with fireplace. New Carpet in Livingroom and Family room. Fresh Paint.