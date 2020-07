Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great start home. 3 bedroom and living area. One car garage, large backyard. Convenient to George Bush Turnpike and Garland down town area. Ready to move in. Easy to qualify. Need copy of driver's license, most recent pay stubs and completed lease application, no blanks. application fee applies and is non-refundable. Ordinary pets acceptable. No smoking residency. Tenant pay all utilities plus yard care and renter's insurance.