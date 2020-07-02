All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1010 Tahoe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1010 Tahoe Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1010 Tahoe Drive

1010 Tahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1010 Tahoe Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pristine clean! Looking for a very responsible renter! This is a 3bed 2bath 2 car garage with privacy wood fence. Landlord is looking for tenants that will take care of the home as if it were there's! LANDLORD DOES NOT PERMIT PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Tahoe Drive have any available units?
1010 Tahoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1010 Tahoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Tahoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Tahoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Tahoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Tahoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Tahoe Drive offers parking.
Does 1010 Tahoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Tahoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Tahoe Drive have a pool?
No, 1010 Tahoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Tahoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1010 Tahoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Tahoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Tahoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Tahoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Tahoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District