Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage condo located in a quiet community with a community swimming pool. This is a great condo with split bedrooms, open living area with vaulted ceiling, a full sized washer-dryer included, refrigerator, formal dining, ceiling fans, wood burning fireplace and a small fenced yard just big enough for your pet. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. No warranty on appliances.