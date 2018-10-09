Rent Calculator
Garland, TX
1005 E Linda Drive
1005 E Linda Drive
1005 East Linda Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1005 East Linda Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated home with fresh paint, premium laminate flooring, ceiling fans, and more. Ready for new tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 E Linda Drive have any available units?
1005 E Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1005 E Linda Drive have?
Some of 1005 E Linda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1005 E Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 E Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 E Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 E Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1005 E Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 E Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 E Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 E Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 E Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 E Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 E Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 E Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 E Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 E Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
