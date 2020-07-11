Echelon at The Summit

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard internet access pool table shuffle board yoga

DESIGNED TO RAISE THE BAR ON UPSCALE APARTMENT LIVING, the Summit provides the perfect home for discerning professionals. Echelon, the first phase of the Summit master-planned community, is a carefully curated neighborhood of luxury apartment homes in Frisco, Texas, characterized by contemporary architecture, jaw-dropping amenities, and serene surroundings. This sophisticated community is perfectly positioned at the epicenter of your personal and professional circles.



Its never been easier for you to get the most out of your active lifestyle.