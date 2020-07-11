All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like Echelon at The Summit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
Echelon at The Summit
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Echelon at The Summit

3033 Ohio Dr · (214) 972-3407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3033 Ohio Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4022 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,070

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$1,080

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 3027 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

See 30+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4019 · Avail. now

$1,978

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 3019 · Avail. now

$1,978

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 3006 · Avail. now

$2,018

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

See 34+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echelon at The Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
internet access
pool table
shuffle board
yoga
DESIGNED TO RAISE THE BAR ON UPSCALE APARTMENT LIVING, the Summit provides the perfect home for discerning professionals. Echelon, the first phase of the Summit master-planned community, is a carefully curated neighborhood of luxury apartment homes in Frisco, Texas, characterized by contemporary architecture, jaw-dropping amenities, and serene surroundings. This sophisticated community is perfectly positioned at the epicenter of your personal and professional circles. \n\nIts never been easier for you to get the most out of your active lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $35 per month, pest control $5 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: 80lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage, reserved spaces $50 per month, detached garage $200 per month.
Storage Details: 4'x6' storage unit $30 per month, 10'x15' storage unit $75 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Echelon at The Summit have any available units?
Echelon at The Summit has 70 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Echelon at The Summit have?
Some of Echelon at The Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Echelon at The Summit currently offering any rent specials?
Echelon at The Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Echelon at The Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, Echelon at The Summit is pet friendly.
Does Echelon at The Summit offer parking?
Yes, Echelon at The Summit offers parking.
Does Echelon at The Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Echelon at The Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Echelon at The Summit have a pool?
Yes, Echelon at The Summit has a pool.
Does Echelon at The Summit have accessible units?
Yes, Echelon at The Summit has accessible units.
Does Echelon at The Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Echelon at The Summit has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Echelon at The Summit?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity