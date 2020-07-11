Echelon at The Summit

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $35 per month, pest control $5 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: 80lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage, reserved spaces $50 per month, detached garage $200 per month.
Storage Details: 4'x6' storage unit $30 per month, 10'x15' storage unit $75 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.