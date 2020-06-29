All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:28 AM

9960 Williford Trail

9960 Williford Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9960 Williford Trail, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
Beautiful home secluded on a cul-de-sac that backs to park. Updated 3-2-2 with wood floors, plenty of windows that gives a bright atmosphere throughout. U-shape kitchen offers granite counter tops, SS appliances, & breakfast bar. Breakfast area opens to the family room and overlooks the huge backyard that has a gate to the park. Park includes walking trails, basketball court, spacious play area with playground. Master bedroom features twin dormers that offer added space and plenty of daylight. A security system includes a storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9960 Williford Trail have any available units?
9960 Williford Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9960 Williford Trail have?
Some of 9960 Williford Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9960 Williford Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9960 Williford Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9960 Williford Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9960 Williford Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9960 Williford Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9960 Williford Trail offers parking.
Does 9960 Williford Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9960 Williford Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9960 Williford Trail have a pool?
No, 9960 Williford Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9960 Williford Trail have accessible units?
No, 9960 Williford Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9960 Williford Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9960 Williford Trail has units with dishwashers.

