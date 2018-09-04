All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9881 Camelot Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9881 Camelot Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:27 AM

9881 Camelot Drive

9881 Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9881 Camelot Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled amazing home in the heart of Frisco. This home is minutes from shopping, dinning and has everything you need. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an open concept kitchen. Nicely landscaped front-back yard on a beautiful lot. The home has wood floors which lead past the formal living to the pretty kitchen. This is a great floor plan! This home is a knockout! Upgraded Nice wood burning fireplace. Tray ceilings in the living room, updated faucets , stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops throughout house. Truly shows like a model! With generous living space, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9881 Camelot Drive have any available units?
9881 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9881 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 9881 Camelot Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9881 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9881 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9881 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9881 Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9881 Camelot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9881 Camelot Drive offers parking.
Does 9881 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9881 Camelot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9881 Camelot Drive have a pool?
No, 9881 Camelot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9881 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 9881 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9881 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9881 Camelot Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District