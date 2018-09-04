9881 Camelot Drive

Amenities
Completely remodeled amazing home in the heart of Frisco. This home is minutes from shopping, dinning and has everything you need. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an open concept kitchen. Nicely landscaped front-back yard on a beautiful lot. The home has wood floors which lead past the formal living to the pretty kitchen. This is a great floor plan! This home is a knockout! Upgraded Nice wood burning fireplace. Tray ceilings in the living room, updated faucets , stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops throughout house. Truly shows like a model! With generous living space, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining .