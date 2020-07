Amenities

bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities

9814 Tucker Lane Available 09/09/19 Super Home ** Ready for Move-in - Large 3 bedroom 2 story home 3 Living Areas in Creekside at Preston. Large back yard. Formals in the front. den and kitchen in back. All appliances provided but owner does not do repairs. Large master. Master bath has double sinks with shower and garden tub. All bedrooms up.



(RLNE2836806)