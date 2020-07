Amenities

Charming three bedroom, two bathroom duplex in highly desired Frisco! New carpet and faux wood (luxury vinyl plank) flooring in August 2019! Open floor plan with fireplace in spacious living room. Split bedrooms, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upgraded vanities in both bathrooms! Kitchen overlooks living room area. Large park with playground and basketball court down the street. Near shopping and the activities of Frisco. Refrigerator included.